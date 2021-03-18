Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H. announced plans for a community easter egg hunt on Monday, March 29.
The event begins at 5 p.m. in Emmett Kelly Park in Houston.
There are three classes: Preschool and under, kindergarten through fourth grade and fifth grade and up.
An appearance by the Easter bunny also is planned.
