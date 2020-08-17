BRIGHT FUTURES

A golf tournament will benefit the Houston program.

The Houston Eagles Club will host the first Bright Futures Tournament on Saturday at the Houston Municipal Golf Course.

Tee off times are 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the two-person scramble. The cost is $100 per team.

Cash payouts are planned for two flights; the amount based on the entry. There are prizes for the longest drive men-women-senior and closest to the pin. Mulligans also can be purchased.

Bright Futures is a support organization for the Houston School District that helps children with necessities needed for school, such as supplies, clothing, coats and shoes.

