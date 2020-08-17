The Houston Eagles Club will host the first Bright Futures Tournament on Saturday at the Houston Municipal Golf Course.
Tee off times are 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the two-person scramble. The cost is $100 per team.
Cash payouts are planned for two flights; the amount based on the entry. There are prizes for the longest drive men-women-senior and closest to the pin. Mulligans also can be purchased.
Bright Futures is a support organization for the Houston School District that helps children with necessities needed for school, such as supplies, clothing, coats and shoes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.