A Houston man was found guilty of a child molestation charge by a jury during a court proceeding Friday in Phelps County.
Edward L. Durbin, 55, of 1202 John St. in Houston, was charged with third-degree child molestation – child less than 14 years of age after an incident in April 2018.
The case was tried in Phelps County in January, resulting in a hung jury. The re-trial began March 11 and was handled by Texas County acting prosecuting attorney Jason MacPherson and his assistant James Weber.
Durbin was represented by Lacon Smith of Springfield.
The case began with an investigation by the Houston Police Department and the Missouri Division of Family Services Children’s Division.
Durbin is in the Texas County Jail awaiting sentencing, which is set for May 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.