Drury University will host a “block party” Saturday, July 10, in Houston.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. between Walnut Street and Spruce Street, adjacent to the Texas County Library’s Houston branch and the Piney River Technical Center (at the old Lee building).
Drury has a satellite campus in the same building as the Technical Center, and school representatives will be on hand indoors to answer questions and offer assistance with FAFSA (Federal Application For Student Aid) and other matters.
There will be games, giveaways and drawings, popcorn, sno cones, frozen custard, book reading, coloring books, pie-in-the-face and more.
Local businesses participating will include Drury University, The Durham Company, the Texas County Library, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates of South-central Missouri), the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, the Bank of Houston, the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, the Child and Family Empowerment Center, the Texas County Health Department, West Plains Bank and Trust, Penmac, Spruce Street Apartments and Trust and Custard by C-Sue.
Area residents are encouraged to show off their classic cars, trucks, motorcycles or bicycles, or to just stop by and say “hi” to friends.
Drury’s Houston campus is at 204 W. Spruce St.
For more information, call Karen James at 417-873-6611.
