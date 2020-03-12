Drury University will delay the resumption of classes after spring break by one week to mitigate community spread of the coronavirus, President Tim Cloyd said Thursday.
He said travel for athletics has been suspended except for championship play.
He said the school will continue to evaluable the situation during the next weeks.
“The university does not take such action lightly, and we are taking it out of an abundance of caution for health and safety. As an academic community dedicated to the free exchange of knowledge and critical thinking, we certainly feel it is wise to heed the recommendations of public health and medical experts in making these decisions,” he said.
All coursework missed during the week extension will be covered before the semester ends. In the meantime, the main campus and branch campuses will remain open for business, and all staff should report to work as normally scheduled.
Unless otherwise announced, classes — seated and online — would resume Monday, March 30.
Drury has a branch campus in Houston.
