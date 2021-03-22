Drury University is distributing more than $1.2 million in federal pandemic relief aid directly to students.
The funding comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), which was signed into law in late December 2020. It authorized more than $88 billion in support for both students and educational institutions nationwide. Drury University received $1.2 million earmarked for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need.
DIRECT AID TO STUDENTS
The funds are intended to be used to cover expenses associated with the cost of attendance or emergency costs that have arisen due to the coronavirus. Similar to last spring’s distribution of CARES Act relief funding, this second round of aid was distributed to students by Drury with no formal application process.
To be eligible, students must be enrolled during the spring semester and have an expected family contribution toward college costs of $20,000 or less, as demonstrated on their Federal Application for Free Student Aid (FAFSA).
“Students who receive this aid will see between $200 and $1,000 based on enrollment and financial need as determined by the FAFSA,” says Becky Ahrens, director of financial aid. “These funds will be available to Drury students enrolled in the residential day school, Drury GO and the College of Graduate Studies.”
THIRD ROUND OF AID ON THE HORIZON
An additional $40 billion in relief funding for colleges and universities was included in the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress earlier this month. The package includes more relief funding to be paid directly to students.
Drury will communicate the details of this third round of payments to students in the coming weeks as information from the federal government is finalized and received.
For more information about financial aid at Drury, visit: www.drury.edu/financial-aid.
