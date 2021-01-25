Drury University is set to launch its first health-related master’s degree – a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies (MS-PAS). The program is a key aspect of Drury’s intent to bolster its long tradition of serving the Ozarks and Midwest by educating future leaders in the healthcare field.
Drury operates a satellite campus in Houston at the Piney River Technical Center.
The university is in the process of hiring a founding program director, with an expected start date later this year. Drury anticipates welcoming the first cohort of students into the program in fall 2023.
Physician assistants (PAs) are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications and often serve as a patient’s principal healthcare provider. With thousands of hours of medical training, PAs are versatile and collaborative. They practice in every state and in every medical setting and specialty, improving health care access and quality.
Meeting demand in a growing field
Drury’s MS-PAS program will prepare students to effectively meet the healthcare needs of an increasingly diverse population in the area and across the nation. The new master’s degree builds on its respected undergraduate pre-health sciences programs, which have laid the foundation for thousands of successful careers in medicine and other health professions over the years.
“Drury University has an extremely strong reputation for undergraduate health sciences,” says Dr. Beth Harville, provost and a professor of chemistry. “Our graduates have a very successful track record in medical schools and other health-related graduate programs thanks to our outstanding science faculty and Drury’s broader liberal arts curriculum, which promotes critical thinking and a holistic view of the world around us.”
This powerful combination makes Drury an attractive setting for current and future undergraduates considering medical careers, meeting Drury’s mission while also meeting the need for more providers in the field. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 31 percent increase in demand for PA jobs between 2019 and 2029. The average annual wage for physician assistants in 2019 was $112,000, according to the BLS.
The program also meets students where their interest are, says Drury President Dr. Tim Cloyd.
“Students always have a strong desire add meaning to their careers by doing work that will address the big issues their generation will face,” he says. “The pandemic has awakened many of them to the importance of a strong, nimble and responsive health care system.”
Program requirements
The MS-PAS will be designed as a 27-month program that combines both didactic and clinical phases. The 12-month didactic phase will engage students in classroom and laboratory instruction in medical science, clinical medicine and medicinal research. During the clinical phase, students will hone their clinical and procedural skills through supervised rotations in hospitals, clinics and other medical settings. Graduates of accredited programs are recognized for licensure in all 50 states.
Seeking preceptors
Drury’s MS-PAS program is also seeking partners among trusted members of the local health community to prepare the next generation of PAs. If you are interested in becoming a preceptor, contact Dr. Beth Harville at bharville@drury.edu.
For more information about the upcoming program, visit: www.drury.edu/pa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.