Drury University is incentivizing students attending its residential day school to get vaccinated to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
“Our students showed incredible leadership and community spirit last year in doing everything possible to keep one another safe as we held in-person classes,” says Drury President Dr. Tim Cloyd. “We were encouraged to see nearly a third of students get vaccinated in just a few weeks’ time once they became eligible this spring. Still, we want to do everything we can to encourage vaccination and that’s why we’ve put together these incentives for students who take this important step to protect themselves and others.”
Drury’s incentives include:
- Three $1,000 tuition discounts for either the fall or spring semester
- Two “park anywhere” parking permits
- One night in the president’s suite at a home basketball game
- Laptop or iPad
- Apple pencil
- Three $100 bookstore vouchers and three $50 bookstore vouchers
- One $200 Panther Bucks voucher (for campus food service); one $100 Panther Bucks voucher; and two $50 Panther Bucks vouchers
- Assorted restaurant gift cards
Drury is also offering two rewards for the entire student body if certain vaccination goals are reached:
- When 55 percent of the student body is vaccinated, the university will hold a campus event.
- If 70 percent of students are vaccinated, the university will add one extra day to fall break, currently scheduled as a four-day weekend on Thursday, Oct. 21-Sunday, Oct. 24. The additional day of break would be Wednesday, Oct. 20.
All students who submit proof of vaccination to the Dean of Students office will be entered into a drawing to win one of these prizes. To submit proof of vaccination, students can email an image of their vaccine card to DOS@drury.edu or stop by the Dean of Students office to show it in person. Drury has a satellite location in Houston.
To help make vaccination easy, Drury will host a vaccine clinic on campus the day before classes begin on Monday, Aug. 23. The university held a clinic in June during a summer orientation day for new students.
Drury is also incentivizing employee vaccinations through healthcare premium reimbursements and cash incentives for those who are not on the university healthcare plan.
Fall protocols
In addition to encouraging all students and employees to vaccinate, Drury will take steps to protect community health during the coming school year, including:
- Testing – Randomized, asymptomatic community testing a key reason why Drury was able to hold classes fully in-person throughout last year. Drury will continue a testing program for unvaccinated students, faculty and staff next year. Proof of vaccination will be required to opt out of testing.
- Masking – Drury will not require masks. The university will continue to work with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department as the situation evolves.
- Social Distancing – Some distancing measures may be in place in classrooms and certain academic settings.
“Just like last year, Drury will continue to do everything possible to keep our campus safe and healthy while offering a robust in-person learning experience,” says Provost Dr. Beth Harville. “We will adjust protocols as necessary based on the latest recommendations from the CDC and in close consultation with local public health officials.”
