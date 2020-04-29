As the global pandemic stretches on, Drury University has set up a multi-pronged effort to help students financially.
The help includes sending direct stimulus payments to most students.
The private institution secured an estimated $1.2 million in CARES Act funding from the federal government, which is intended to be used as emergency aid for students. Other funds are from Drury donors and alumni.
Drury will distribute a portion of the emergency aid in the form of direct payments, with no strings attached and no application process, to students. The money will be sent by the electronic transfer of funds.
“Students can use the money to help cover any expense related to the disruption of their education due to COVID, whether that be tuition, food and housing, course materials, technology, health care, childcare, travel expenses or a variety of other necessities,” said Drury President Tim Cloyd, in a news release. “We know many are struggling to make ends meet, and while this may not solve all of their financial challenges, we hope it will provide some immediate relief.”
According to the release, most Drury students will receive between $600 and $1,000 — based on need reflected in their most recent Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA — in the next two weeks.
The university established the Drury CARES Emergency Fund with part of that funding. It is intended to help students who are finding it difficult to make ends meet and need one-time financial support to help with tuition or other costs associated with education.
To receive the federally-funded grants, students must fill out an application and provide supporting documentation.
The university canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester and nearly all students have moved out of the residence halls.
Drury recently created the COVID-19 Student Support Fund, supported by donations, to help students bridge financial gaps through May 2021 so they can stay on track toward graduation.
“As a private institution, Drury has a deep tradition of supporting student success through the generosity of caring donors,” said Wayne Chipman, executive vice president of university advancement, in the release.
“The Annual Drury Experience Fund has long been the primary way donors can directly support student scholarships and financial aid. The new COVID-19 Student Support Fund provides an additional, highly targeted way for donors to support Drury students in unprecedented times.”
SPRINGFIELD NEWS-LEADER
