A new Drury University program offering law enforcement officers scholarship opportunities toward a degree is expanding to include their dependents.

The “Badge to Bachelor’s” program offers scholarships for officers – and now, dependents – who enroll in two or four-year degree programs through Drury’s evening and online program, Drury GO.

Qualifying students can receive up to $500 in scholarship aid each semester. Drury Law Enforcement Academy graduates can receive up to $600 per semester. This aid may be paired with federal Pell Grants and Missouri Fast Track funding in qualifying situations.

While the scholarship funding is available to LEOs seeking any type of degree offered through Drury GO, the university offers two degrees likely to be of high interest to this group: an associate of science and bachelor of science in law enforcement; and an associate of science and bachelor of science in criminal justice.

“We’re pleased to expand eligibility opportunities for our Badge to Bachelor’s program after receiving great initial response from the law enforcement community,” said Aaron Jones, interim executive vice president of Drury GO. “We have several law enforcement professionals already enrolled and ready to further their education and careers.”

Drury GO accelerates opportunities for students to gain new skills, earn credentials and meet career goals on their own terms. Drury GO offers more than 30 degree programs, with online options. It has a campus in Houston.

For more information about “Badge to Bachelor’s” scholarship opportunities and admission requirements, go online to www.drury.edu/badge-to-bachelors, call a Drury GO enrollment specialist at 417-873-7373 or email go@drury.edu.