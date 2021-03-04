Drury University will offer law enforcement officers a new scholarship opportunity toward a degree in order to help them further their careers and better serve their communities.
The “Badge to Bachelor’s” program offers scholarships for law enforcement officers who enroll in two or four-year degree programs through Drury’s evening and online program, now called “Drury GO.” Qualifying students can receive up to $500 in scholarship aid each semester. Drury Law Enforcement Academy graduates can receive up to $600 per semester. This aid may be paired with federal Pell Grants and Missouri Fast Track funding in qualifying situations. To further aid their path to a degree, Drury plans to also offer two courses on ethics and leadership this summer to Badge to Bachelor’s participants at a significantly reduced cost.
Drury has a satellite campus on Spruce Street in Houston.
“This is an exciting time for students who are going back to school to earn a degree as there are more options than ever for financial aid,” said Sarah Thornton, director of academic and student affairs for Drury GO. “Our advisers are the best in the business, and we can help walk you through all the options so that you leave no stone unturned.”
While the scholarship funding is available to law enforcement officer seeking any type of degree offered through Drury GO, the university offers two degrees likely to be of high interest to this group:
•An associate of science and bachelor of science in law enforcement. These degrees focus on current investigative and procedural techniques as well as effective communication and leadership skills. The associate in law enforcement includes the 24 hours of credit that form the core of the Drury Law Enforcement Academy.
•An associate of science and bachelor of science in criminal justice. These degrees explore criminal investigation and conviction, including causes and prevention of criminal behavior. The degree prepares graduates to apply what they learn to real-world problems as they work in community, social or correctional agencies.
“Although a degree isn’t always required in a law enforcement position, earning my bachelor’s in criminology and psychology and later my Master in Business Administration from Drury University helped me see the bigger picture in my field and set me up for success as I advanced my career,” said Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole. “The networking, education, legal, social and economic perspectives and lifelong friends have truly blessed me in my career and my personal life. Furthering your education only makes sense as the field is more complex – and more important – than ever.”
