Qualifying adult students can now receive grants to cover the full cost of tuition for certain programs at Drury University through the Missouri Fast Track program. Previously only available for use at public institutions, Fast Track grants can now be used at private institutions as well. The grants are available for online, seated and hybrid courses.
Drury offers classes at the Piney River Technical Center in Houston.
The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant addresses workforce needs by helping adults pursue a certificate, degree, or industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high need. Grant recipients must maintain Missouri residency and work in Missouri for three years after graduation to prevent the grant from becoming a loan that must be repaid with interest
The grant program becomes available to Drury students just as the university launches Drury GO, an evolution of the its respected evening and online programs. Drury GO accelerate opportunities for students to gain new skills, earn credentials and meet career goals on their own terms. Drury GO offers more than 30 degree programs, with online options and nine campus locations across southern Missouri.
For more information, visit: https://www.drury.edu/go/tuition-and-financial-aid
WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
Individuals who are 25 years or older or individuals who have not been enrolled in any school within the last two years can participate.
The grant will serve students who have not earned a bachelor's degree and are planning to enroll part time or full time.
Individuals who make no more than $80,000 filing jointly, or no more than $40,000 per year, filing any other tax status.
HOW CAN I APPLY?
Find and enroll in an approved Drury University program.
Complete the Fast Track application, available through the State Student Financial Aid Portal. Click to register for the portal and to complete the Fast Track application. Find the Fast Track application listed under the "Estimate Eligibility" tab. Choose the academic year and scroll down to apply.
Complete a self-certification form for each disbursement. Return the form to:
Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
Attn: Fast Track
P.O. Box 1469
Jefferson City, MO 65102
Persons must complete the FAFSA each year you are enrolled (or are planning to enroll) in college. Individuals interested in receiving Fast Track for the 2020-21 academic year will need to complete the 2020-21 FAFSA, using tax information from 2018.
WHAT DOES THE GRANT COVER?
The Fast Track grant is designed to ensure, when combined with other governmental financial aid, that tuition and fees are fully covered.
Awards will be for any remaining tuition and fees not covered by other state and federal student aid programs.
For individuals for which other aid covers the full tuition and fee costs, students are eligible for an award of up to $500 to cover other education-related expenses.
WHAT ARE THE GRANT REQUIREMENTS?
This grant may be renewed by meeting all of the initial requirements and by making satisfactory progress, which includes maintaining at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point average.
The grant requires that students graduate from an approved institution, maintain Missouri residency, achieve qualifying employment within 12 months of graduation, and maintain qualifying employment for at least three years.
One-third of the aggregate amount received through the Fast Track grant will remain a grant for each year of residency and employment. If the recipient meets the residency and employment requirements for less than the full three years, any remaining balance will be converted to a loan and will be repayable with interest.
