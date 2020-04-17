A “Drive-by” event has been organized for tonight (Friday) designed to honor Houston High School spring sports athletes who have had their seasons canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.

Kids will gather at the various venues on the HHS campus (following social distancing guidelines), and fire trucks from both Houston departments and as many cars with local citizens inside will drive by them, with both sides waving.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

People wishing to participate should gather on the small roadway that runs next to the football practice field and the south end of Tiger Stadium.

