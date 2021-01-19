Two persons joined the race Tuesday for the Houston board of education.
Dustin Douglas and Tanner Cantrell completed paperwork for a three-year term.
Five persons filed earlier. They are Jeff Crites, Rob Harrington, Erin Abney, Brittany Salazar and Charlie Malam.
Two, three-year terms are on the ballot. Incumbents are Stacie Ely and Leon Slape.
The deadline to file is today, Jan. 19.
