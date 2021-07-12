The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded to a report of a “rolling domestic” incident on June 22.

The officer caught up with the vehicle on Highway 17 near Raymondville and made contact with a 52-year-old man who was driving. The deputy advised the man that a report was received indicating he and a woman had been arguing at the Dollar General store in Houston and he had dragged her through the parking lot as she held onto the tailgate of his pickup.

The man told the officer he and the woman had indeed been arguing and he was going to drive away, and was unaware that she had jumped into the bed of his truck. He said when he realized it, he let her back inside the cab.

During the investigation, the deputy asked the man if there was anything illegal in the truck, and the man reportedly said there were syringes and marijuana in a black bag. The deputy seized the bag and its contents. The man’s driver’s license was revoked, so he was arrested and taken to jail.

A probable cause statement was to be sent to the county prosecutor.

•Pamela D. Harris, 42, of 809 Cherry St. in Cabool, was arrested June 23 for having an active Texas County warrant for second-degree arson.

A deputy made the arrest inside the county prosecutor’s office after being advised Harris was there. She was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.

•A 21-year-old Success man reported on July 2 that his car was missing from the driveway of his Highway 17 residence.

The man told an investigating deputy that he had returned home from work at about 12:20 a.m. and had played a couple of games and then gotten into the shower. He said when he got out of the shower, he remembered he had left his keys inside his car (a black 2016 Nissan 370Z) and when he went to get them the car was gone.

The man told the officer he didn’t know of anyone who might have swiped the car.

•On July 2, a deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Miller Road residence at Bucyrus.

A 64-year-old woman there told the officer her 45-year-old former boyfriend was drunk and had begun yelling at her because she wouldn’t take him to town to purchase marijuana. Both people told the officer the dispute had only been verbal and neither wanted to pursue charges.

The officer advised them of the 12-hour rule.

Texas County Jail admissions

July 2

Tammy L. Sprague – delivery of controlled substance

July 3

Kara R. Happel – Crawford County warrant

Lonnie Royal – 30 days contempt of court

Dennis Brown – writ

Shaun C. Cross – non-support

Roger Blanks – sentenced to DOC

Christopher Daugherty – sentenced to DOC

David J. Urton – assault

July 7

Danielle L. Melton-Carr – unlawfully receiving public assistance

July 8

Christopher Brown – possession of controlled substance

July 9

Michael E. Scranlin – trespassing

Kyle D. Akers – Phelps County hold

July 10

Dylan Sehr – DWI, possession of controlled substance

July 11

R.C. Holt – assault