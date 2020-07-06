The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•An officer was dispatched at about 12:45 a.m. May 16 regarding a report of property damage at a Cedar Street residence.
A 19-year-old woman there told the officer her 19-year-old boyfriend had broken into her home and damaged several items and thrown her clothing in the bathtub and filled it with water. The officer observed a damaged TV and clothing in the tub full of water.
The officer made contact with the boyfriend and he reportedly said he was upset because the woman had broken up with him. He was arrested on a burglary charge and taken to jail.
•On June 7, an officer responded to a report of theft at a residence on South Oak Crest Drive.
A 33-year-old woman there told the officer her family had gone to the store and when they returned they found that their two blue healer mix dogs had been removed from their chains in the back yard and stolen. The officer observed that the chains appeared to have been tampered with.
Investigation continues.
•Hayley H. Dodd, 24, of 19956 Wildwood Drive at Raymondville, was issued citations for failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 9:30 p.m. July 4.
