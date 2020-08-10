A Licking physician was the big winner in a raffle organized by Texas Lodge 177 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Houston.
Dr. Douglas Crase won a $1,000 gift card from Bass Pro. “You would have to ask Dr. Doug what a grown-up does with $1,000 gift card in their pocket when they enter Bass Pro. Makes you think of ‘the kid in the candy store,’ “ commented an organizer.
The organization thanked those who participated.
