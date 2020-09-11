The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event Sept. 19 at Heritage Tractor in West Plains (located at 3285 N. U.S. 63).
It is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being offloaded.
Accepted items include unwanted pesticides, rodenticides, dewormers, fly tags, fertilizers containing pesticide, insecticides, fungicides and herbicides.
Items not accepted include paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, trash and pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors and pesticide retailers.
More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.