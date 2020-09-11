The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event Sept. 19 at Heritage Tractor in West Plains (located at 3285 N. U.S. 63).

It is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being offloaded.

Accepted items include unwanted pesticides, rodenticides, dewormers, fly tags, fertilizers containing pesticide, insecticides, fungicides and herbicides.

Items not accepted include paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, trash and pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors and pesticide retailers.

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments