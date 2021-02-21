Two first-round district basketball games were played Saturday at Hiett Gymnasium. 

Houston's boys lost to Cabool, 56-49.

Houston's girls won over Dixon, 86-39. 

The games may be the last high school ones played at Hiett Gymnasium. A new facility on the Houston High School campus has been under construction since last year.  

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments