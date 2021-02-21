Two first-round district basketball games were played Saturday at Hiett Gymnasium.
Houston's boys lost to Cabool, 56-49.
Houston's girls won over Dixon, 86-39.
The games may be the last high school ones played at Hiett Gymnasium. A new facility on the Houston High School campus has been under construction since last year.
