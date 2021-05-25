Two local organizations have announced plans for a June 19 dinner theater event at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

The STARS Foundation orchestra will perform in a medieval setting with costumes and live music from the movies, “Tangled,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Gladiator,” “How To Train Your Dragon,” “Brave,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Harry Potter” and more.

The dinner (catered by Houston’s Savor Grill) will include roasted cornish hen, seasoned potato wedges, corn on the cob, potato chowder soup and an apple dumpling for dessert.

The cost is $25 per person and can be ordered by calling 417-217-9430. Seating is limited.

Proceeds benefit the STARS Foundation and Melba Performing Arts Center

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments