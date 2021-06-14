A night of musical entertainment and food will be featured this Saturday at the community building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce on North U.S. 63.
The STARS Foundation orchestra will perform in a medieval setting with costumes and live music from the movies, “Tangled,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Gladiator,” “How To Train Your Dragon,” “Brave,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Harry Potter” and more.
The dinner (catered by Houston’s Savor Grill) will include roasted cornish hen, seasoned potato wedges, corn on the cob, potato chowder soup and an apple dumpling for dessert.
The cost is $25 per person and can be ordered by calling 417-217-9430. Seating is limited.
Proceeds benefit the STARS Foundation and Melba Performing Arts Center.
Quilt Raffle: Raffle tickets also will be available for a quilt that depicts the old Melba Theatre, which opened in 1938 in downtown Houston. It was made by the Restorative Justice program at the South Central Correctional Center. The tickets are $5 or three for $10.
