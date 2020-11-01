Texas County residents changed their clocks before retiring for bed Saturday night. Time pieces fell back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Beginning in 2007, most of the United States began Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March and reverts back an hour on the first Sunday in November.

Firefighters remind that it is a good time to check batteries in fire detectors, too.

