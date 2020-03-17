Missouri State University-West Plains is extending its spring break for an additional week through March 27.
Beginning March 30, in-person classes at the West Plains campus and Shannon Hall facility in Mountain Grove will be provided through alternative means. Face-to-face classes will be canceled through the end of the spring semester.
It is hoped that, by taking these steps now, regular class schedules can resume during the fall semester, university officials said.
Campus service
Unless otherwise directed, the campuses in West Plains and Mountain Grove will remain open.
• The Grizzly House and Grizzly Lofts residence halls will remain open to those who must be on campus; however, social distancing arrangements will be made, and modified dining options will be provided.
• Access to the Garnett Library and computer labs will remain available on a modified schedule for students who need to use these resources to complete coursework. Arrangements are being made to ensure social distancing is observed in these spaces.
• The Student Recreation Center will be closed until further notice. It will, however, be opened to the community for sheltering purposes in the event of a tornado warning.
Events
• All non-academic and student events scheduled through the end of the semester are canceled. This includes the Celebration of Leaders student awards ceremony and the Grizzly Athletics Sports Banquet.
• Commencement will proceed, although the date and details of the ceremonies are subject to change.
Campus meetings
In alignment with city and county directives, all campus meetings, events and conferences exceeding 50 people are canceled or postponed. Please refer to our calendar of events for additional details.
Additional information to come
More information regarding classes will be available next week, including course deadlines, registration, etc.
Detailed information for university employees will be sent on Thursday, March 19.
Full details concerning Missouri State-West Plains’ response to COVID-19 can be found at wp.missouristate.edu/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.