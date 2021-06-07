The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched May 30 regarding a report of a suicidal man with a firearm at a Bell Road residence at Success.
A man who lives in another state had called and said he had been on the phone with his brother, who was drunk and had made statements about shooting himself. The man said his brother had been dealing with mental issues caused by family circumstances last year.
The officer made contact with the brother, who was clearly drunk, but said he hadn’t said anything about hurting himself. The deputy observed three guns in plain view in the living room, one of which was determined to be a BB gun, while the others were a .357 revolver and a .22 caliber rifle.
The officer asked the man if he thought having the guns accessible to him was a good idea in his condition, and the man said he didn’t and asked the officer to take them.
The deputy took the guns for safekeeping and the man said thank you.
•A deputy was dispatched to Texas County Memorial Hospital on May 31 regarding a report of a dog bite.
The officer made contact with a 46-year-old man and 53-year-old man there who told the officer the dog had bitten the older man when he tried to pet it. The younger man said the dog had already been put down due to the situation.
Texas County Jail admissions
May 29
Jimmy Fields – Shannon County warrant
Austin Johnson – probation and parole warrant
May 30
Kimbra Kassa – delivery of a controlled substance
June 1
Jesse L. Jennings – DWI, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm
Erica R. Johnson – assault, robber, armed criminal action, making false report
Andrew J. Morrison – assault, robbery, making false report
Jason D. Leonard – burglary, stealing
Billy Hayes Sr. – possession of child pornography, promoting child pornography
Dunn D. Spears Jr. – failure to appear
Gilbert Olague Jr. – Kansas warrant
June 2
Adam T. Reams – assault, resisting arrest
Brett M. Scholz – burglary, stealing
Gregory Johnson – stealing
June 3
Adam T. Reams – murder
David L. Griggs – driving while revoked
Lina Vaughn – 96-hour commitment
June 5
Lawrence Campbell – 3-day commitment
Brandon Pena – possession of controlled substance
Linda White – stealing
Marty Brooks – DWI (drugs)
June 6
Seth M. Clark – 24-hour commitment
Lionel J. Finney – failure to appear
