The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched May 30 regarding a report of a suicidal man with a firearm at a Bell Road residence at Success.

A man who lives in another state had called and said he had been on the phone with his brother, who was drunk and had made statements about shooting himself. The man said his brother had been dealing with mental issues caused by family circumstances last year.

The officer made contact with the brother, who was clearly drunk, but said he hadn’t said anything about hurting himself. The deputy observed three guns in plain view in the living room, one of which was determined to be a BB gun, while the others were a .357 revolver and a .22 caliber rifle.

The officer asked the man if he thought having the guns accessible to him was a good idea in his condition, and the man said he didn’t and asked the officer to take them.

The deputy took the guns for safekeeping and the man said thank you.

•A deputy was dispatched to Texas County Memorial Hospital on May 31 regarding a report of a dog bite.

The officer made contact with a 46-year-old man and 53-year-old man there who told the officer the dog had bitten the older man when he tried to pet it. The younger man said the dog had already been put down due to the situation.

