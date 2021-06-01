The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 54-year-old Summersville man reported on May 17 that a 2012 GMC Acadia valued at $10,500 had been stolen from his Highway W residence. There is a suspect.

•Justin M. Willis, 35, of 119 Hickory St. in Houston, was arrested May 20 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor drug charge.

A deputy made the arrest at the sheriff’s office after Willis came there asking to pick up some paperwork. She was taken to jail and held without bond.

•An 88-year-old Mountain Grove man reported on May 20 that catalytic converters were stolen from a truck and an RV at his Highway MM residence. There are no suspects.

•On May 25, a deputy responded to a Highway 137 residence at Raymondville regarding a man who had called 911 and said he wanted to stop killing people.

Upon arrival, the officer found the front door standing open but nobody inside. Three guns (a shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle and a 9-millimeter pistol) were found just inside the doorway and were seized.

The officer received information that the man had gone to a Kelly Road residence and made contact with the man there. The man, 33, told the deputy he had killed 13 people, but then changed his story and said he had killed only three but was unable to name them. He also said he was impaired and he had a hard time answering questions.

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT BLOTTER

The man agreed to go to a hospital for mental evaluation, but began fighting with medical personnel when he arrived. He was taken to the Texas County Jail for a 12-hour hold period.

Texas County Jail admissions

May 24

Rachel M. Friend – delivery of controlled substance

Nathaniel Daugard – possession of controlled substance

Wyatt Deckard – possession of controlled substance

Dareal Bussard – possession of controlled substance

Larry Hall – burglary, stealing

May 25

Michael Skouby – failure to appear

Ashlee Olson – DWI

David A. Zumwalt – failure to appear

Jeffrey R. Holt – DWI

Daniel Loyd – assault

Lonnie Quick – possession of controlled substance

May 26

Bethane Darnell – possession of controlled substance

Jeremy T. Collins – driving while revoked

Seth Clark – 24-hour commitment

Ahren Woolsey – assault, armed criminal action

Adam Kirkwood – Houston and Cabool warrants

Harold L. Starks – murder, endangering corrections employee

Tiffany R. Smith – assault

May 28

Marcial Villegas – driving while revoked, possession of controlled substance

