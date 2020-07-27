INVESTIGATION

A wanted Texas County man

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Michael W. Johnson, 44, of 14089 Highway 32 at Success, was arrested July 22 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Multiple deputies went to Johnson’s residence to locate him, and a woman there told the officers he wasn’t home. Consent to search the residence was received and Johnson was found hiding under some clothing inside a closet.

He was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.

Texas County Jail admissions

July 21

Robert Bartley – possession of controlled substance

Justin L. McMinn – driving while revoked

Jacob N. Hadley – non-support

Elizabeth D. Heiney – possession of controlled substance

Phillip E. Baldree – non-support

July 22

Christian N. Graves – non-support

Michael Johnson – warrant

July 24

Ginnipher M. Ming – possession of controlled substance

Michael S. Skouby – no valid license

Rachel J. Vasek – 48-hour commitment

Micah Ingalls – possession of controlled substance

Brandon Owens – possession of controlled substance

Jordan Clinton – driving while revoked

July 25

Kendra Hale – West Plains PD hold

Jeremiah Smith – Douglas County hold

Sandra Stark – possession of controlled substance

July 26

Andrew Bates – probation and parole warrant

Janay J. Nettles – 48-hour commitment

Austin Brown – warrant

