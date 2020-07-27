The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Michael W. Johnson, 44, of 14089 Highway 32 at Success, was arrested July 22 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Multiple deputies went to Johnson’s residence to locate him, and a woman there told the officers he wasn’t home. Consent to search the residence was received and Johnson was found hiding under some clothing inside a closet.
He was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.
Texas County Jail admissions
July 21
Robert Bartley – possession of controlled substance
Justin L. McMinn – driving while revoked
Jacob N. Hadley – non-support
Elizabeth D. Heiney – possession of controlled substance
Phillip E. Baldree – non-support
July 22
Christian N. Graves – non-support
Michael Johnson – warrant
July 24
Ginnipher M. Ming – possession of controlled substance
Michael S. Skouby – no valid license
Rachel J. Vasek – 48-hour commitment
Micah Ingalls – possession of controlled substance
Brandon Owens – possession of controlled substance
Jordan Clinton – driving while revoked
July 25
Kendra Hale – West Plains PD hold
Jeremiah Smith – Douglas County hold
Sandra Stark – possession of controlled substance
July 26
Andrew Bates – probation and parole warrant
Janay J. Nettles – 48-hour commitment
Austin Brown – warrant
