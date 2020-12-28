The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•On Dec. 27, a deputy responded to a Chick Johnston St. residence in Raymondville regarding a report of a stolen vehicle.
An 82-year-old man there told the officer that about a month earlier, he had left his 1997 Dodge pickup valued at $4,000 at another man’s house for repairs. He said that he had been contacted a few days earlier by a woman who said she had picked the truck up to bring it back to him but it broke down on the way there.
The man said he had not heard from the woman since then. Investigation continues.
•Evan A. Lawson, 37, of 5983 Highway CC at Salem, was arrested Dec. 22 for having an active Texas County warrant for two counts of felony drug charges, three counts of felony child endangerment charges, and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.
A deputy made the arrest during court proceedings inside the justice center in Houston. Lawson was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.
•A deputy responded on Dec. 4 to a report of property damage at a Lundy Road residence at Houston.
A 55-year-old woman there told the officer she had left her house at about 3 p.m. and when returned at 6 p.m. she found several damaged items and bullet holes in a wood stove and some cabinets.
The woman named some suspects. Investigation is ongoing.
Texas County Jail admissions
Dec. 21
Brent A. Lambert – driving while suspended
Dec. 22
Willie G. Day – forgery
Belinda J. Bryant – possession of a controlled substance
Kevin C. Fields – possession of a controlled substance
Ralph Reber – probation violation
Evan A. Lawson – probation violation
John P. Weaver – property damage
Kyle Akers – receiving stolen property
Dec. 23
Clifford G. Norris – DWI
Dec. 24
Andrew Villarreal – peace disturbance
Timothy S. Edwards – driving while revoked
