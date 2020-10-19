The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Sheyla D. Chase, 27, of 11572 Cooper Drive at Licking, was arrested Oct. 3 for having an active Wright County warrant for a probation violation.
A deputy made the arrest after responding to a report of a child with a dog in the roadway at Highway 137 and Reed Road near Licking. Upon arrival in the area, the officer observed a female sitting off of the roadway on Highway 137 near Highway VV.
The deputy made contact and the female was identified as Chase. A computer check revealed the warrant, and she was taken to jail.
•On Oct. 4, an officer investigated a report that a .22-caliber Heritage pistol had been stolen from inside a vehicle at a Bee Rock Drive residence at Raymondville. A man and woman there told the officer of possible suspects.
•A deputy was dispatched on Oct. 5 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Fisher Drive residence at Houston.
The officer spoke with a 25-year-old woman and 32-year-old man who had been involved in an argument over children. Neither person wished to pursue charges and the officer advised them of the 12-hour rule.
•A deputy was dispatched Oct. 7 regarding a report of littering at a Splitlimb Road residence at Raymondville.
A 78-year-old woman there told the officer someone had dumped two televisions on her property. There are no suspects.
•Ricky L. Garner, 58, of 2675 Main Lane at Mountain Grove, was arrested Oct. 13 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony driving while revoked charge and multiple other traffic offenses.
A deputy made the arrest at the circuit clerk’s office after being advised that Garner was there. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $10,000.
Texas County Jail admissions
Oct. 12
Christopher J. Fortune – no valid driver’s license
Oct. 13
Ricky L. Garner – driving while revoked
Jacob A.S. Danzo – possession of controlled substance
Oct. 14
Curtis J. Carlton – stealing
Oct. 15
Tonya Brooks – warrant
Nova A. Williams – failure to appear
James Nix II – Rolla PD hold
Vincent Brummer – DWI
Oct. 16
James E. Dodd – driving while revoked
Michael C. Hipkins – assault
Hayley A. Dodd – possession of controlled substance
Oct. 17
Cassandra M. Stark – possession of controlled substance
Cora J. Smith – possession of controlled substance
Oct. 18
John R. Eslick Jr. – property damage, peace disturbance
