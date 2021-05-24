The following are excerpts of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•On May 10, a deputy responded to a request by the Department of Health and Senior Services to assist at a Stow Drive residence at Licking where an 83-year-old woman was reportedly being physically abused by a 60-year-old man.

After investigation, the officer determined the man had assaulted the woman and thrown a bottle at her. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against him.

•An 82-year-old man reported on May 15 that a cabin he owns on Highway 32 at Success had been shot three times and a cow in a field had been shot and killed.

An investigating deputy observed a bullet hole in a wall and two in a gutter, and saw that one of the bullets had passed through a refrigerator inside the structure and lodged in a piece of trim near a bathroom.

The officer also observed the dead cow but saw no bullet wounds.

Investigation is ongoing.

Texas County Jail admissions

May 17

John Eslick Jr. – 10-day commitment

Michael L. Roberts – Arkansas warrant

Brandy L. Venn – 24-hour commitment

Kody D. Carter – driving while revoked

Robert D. Lane – possession of controlled substance

May 18

Shannon L. Collins – DWI, possession of controlled substance

Mallory Buell – stealing

Lestal Mooney – Cole County warrant

May 19

Clay G. Tabor – failure to appear

Monty D. Hayes – probation and parole hold

May 20

Joshua W. Young – tampering with motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance

Justin M. Willis – possession of controlled substance

Karen J. Dagastino – driving while suspended

Samantha Crawford – failure to appear

Travis J. Kelley – driving while revoked

Joie M. Saiz – failure to appear

Charles Miriana – DWI

May 21

Tommy T. Swinney – endangering corrections employee

Lawrence Campbell – driving while revoked

Jennifer Lane – shoplifting

Austin M. Sawyer – failure to appear

Brian Wagner – driving while revoked

Brendan W. Woodall – failure to appear

Phillip Giller – stealing, vandalism

May 23

Matthew J. Ramsey – assault

Jasper D. Robbins – assault

