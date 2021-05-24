The following are excerpts of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•On May 10, a deputy responded to a request by the Department of Health and Senior Services to assist at a Stow Drive residence at Licking where an 83-year-old woman was reportedly being physically abused by a 60-year-old man.
After investigation, the officer determined the man had assaulted the woman and thrown a bottle at her. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against him.
•An 82-year-old man reported on May 15 that a cabin he owns on Highway 32 at Success had been shot three times and a cow in a field had been shot and killed.
An investigating deputy observed a bullet hole in a wall and two in a gutter, and saw that one of the bullets had passed through a refrigerator inside the structure and lodged in a piece of trim near a bathroom.
The officer also observed the dead cow but saw no bullet wounds.
Investigation is ongoing.
Texas County Jail admissions
May 17
John Eslick Jr. – 10-day commitment
Michael L. Roberts – Arkansas warrant
Brandy L. Venn – 24-hour commitment
Kody D. Carter – driving while revoked
Robert D. Lane – possession of controlled substance
May 18
Shannon L. Collins – DWI, possession of controlled substance
Mallory Buell – stealing
Lestal Mooney – Cole County warrant
May 19
Clay G. Tabor – failure to appear
Monty D. Hayes – probation and parole hold
May 20
Joshua W. Young – tampering with motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance
Justin M. Willis – possession of controlled substance
Karen J. Dagastino – driving while suspended
Samantha Crawford – failure to appear
Travis J. Kelley – driving while revoked
Joie M. Saiz – failure to appear
Charles Miriana – DWI
May 21
Tommy T. Swinney – endangering corrections employee
Lawrence Campbell – driving while revoked
Jennifer Lane – shoplifting
Austin M. Sawyer – failure to appear
Brian Wagner – driving while revoked
Brendan W. Woodall – failure to appear
Phillip Giller – stealing, vandalism
May 23
Matthew J. Ramsey – assault
Jasper D. Robbins – assault
