CRIME WATCH

Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff's Department handled several investigations recently.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 61-year -old Licking man reported on Dec. 2 that tools valued at $130 were missing from a truck parked at his Shipp Drive residence.

The man told an investigating deputy that some women’s clothing had also been swiped from the vehicle. He named a suspect.

•Amy J. Stokes, 42, of 17100 Tiffany Drive, Lot 1, in Houston, was arrested Dec. 1 on three active Texas County felony warrants (one for driving while intoxicated – persistent, one for stealing and fraudulent use of a credit device and another for driving while revoked).

A deputy made the arrest at Stokes’ residence and took her to the Texas County Jail. She was held without bond on the capias warrants to appear before a judge.

•A deputy investigated a report on Oct. 26 of someone refusing to return a woman’s belongings after she moved out of a residence on Valley Dale Drive at Plato.

The woman, 52, told the officer she returned to the home to get the rest of her things and the garage door was locked. The deputy made contact with the 54-year-old man who owns the residence and he said he had advised her several times during the past week to retrieve her belongings and she never showed up.

The man said he put her things outside under a tarp on a Saturday and they were gone Monday. He said the garage door had been damaged and the officer observed it had been knocked off of its track on one side and sustained some scuffs.

Texas County Jail admissions

Dec. 7

James Barnum – assault, resisting arrest

Ralph J. Edgerton – unlawful use of weapon

Kenneth L. Belcher – driving while revoked

Dec. 8

Levi C. Fisher – assault, unlawful possession of firearm

William Moreno – do driver’s license, property damage

Anthony R. Sawyer – assault, burglary

Dec. 9

Sara E. Michael – DWI

Danae M. Carroll – failure to appear

Joshua N. Hill – DWI, driving while revoked

Dec. 10

Derick J. Place – driving while revoked

Dec. 11

Anthony C. White – Wright County hold

Orion M. Lindin – 48-hour commitment

Jacob D. Doss – DWI

Rachel T. Dailing – possession of controlled substance

Dec. 12

Christian Trimble – DWI

Karen Dagostino – possession of controlled substance

Mathew D. Robert – property damage

Shaun C. Cross – possession of controlled substance

Dec. 13

David Ortega – assault, unlawful use of weapon, unlawful possession of firearm

