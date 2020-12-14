The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 61-year -old Licking man reported on Dec. 2 that tools valued at $130 were missing from a truck parked at his Shipp Drive residence.
The man told an investigating deputy that some women’s clothing had also been swiped from the vehicle. He named a suspect.
•Amy J. Stokes, 42, of 17100 Tiffany Drive, Lot 1, in Houston, was arrested Dec. 1 on three active Texas County felony warrants (one for driving while intoxicated – persistent, one for stealing and fraudulent use of a credit device and another for driving while revoked).
A deputy made the arrest at Stokes’ residence and took her to the Texas County Jail. She was held without bond on the capias warrants to appear before a judge.
•A deputy investigated a report on Oct. 26 of someone refusing to return a woman’s belongings after she moved out of a residence on Valley Dale Drive at Plato.
The woman, 52, told the officer she returned to the home to get the rest of her things and the garage door was locked. The deputy made contact with the 54-year-old man who owns the residence and he said he had advised her several times during the past week to retrieve her belongings and she never showed up.
The man said he put her things outside under a tarp on a Saturday and they were gone Monday. He said the garage door had been damaged and the officer observed it had been knocked off of its track on one side and sustained some scuffs.
Texas County Jail admissions
Dec. 7
James Barnum – assault, resisting arrest
Ralph J. Edgerton – unlawful use of weapon
Kenneth L. Belcher – driving while revoked
Dec. 8
Levi C. Fisher – assault, unlawful possession of firearm
William Moreno – do driver’s license, property damage
Anthony R. Sawyer – assault, burglary
Dec. 9
Sara E. Michael – DWI
Danae M. Carroll – failure to appear
Joshua N. Hill – DWI, driving while revoked
Dec. 10
Derick J. Place – driving while revoked
Dec. 11
Anthony C. White – Wright County hold
Orion M. Lindin – 48-hour commitment
Jacob D. Doss – DWI
Rachel T. Dailing – possession of controlled substance
Dec. 12
Christian Trimble – DWI
Karen Dagostino – possession of controlled substance
Mathew D. Robert – property damage
Shaun C. Cross – possession of controlled substance
Dec. 13
David Ortega – assault, unlawful use of weapon, unlawful possession of firearm
