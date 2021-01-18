The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Eric M. Gallagher, 43, of 1013 U.S. 63 in Cabool, was arrested Jan. 17 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. A deputy made the arrest at Gallagher’s residence. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.
•A 77-year-old Solo woman reported on Jan. 16 that a 2009 Ford F-250 pickup valued at $13,000 had been stolen from her Elk Creek Drive residence.
An investigating deputy observed suspicious footprints and tire tracks in the snow. There are no suspects.
Texas County Jail admissions
Jan. 11
Joyce E. Volner – possession of a controlled substance
Zachary C. King – stealing motor vehicle
Waneta E. Doucette – assault
Jan. 12
Marissa C. Henry – 48-hour commitment
Daniel L. Cooper – stealing, possession of a controlled substance
Jacob T. Ahu – DWI, resisting arrest
Jan. 13
Douglas Cross – DWI, DWR
Jennell Garrison – driving without a valid license
Heather Fitzgerald – deliver of a controlled substance
Robert D. Bartley – possession of a controlled substance
James H. Hawkins – possession of a controlled substance
Jan. 14
David Mackey – DWI
Samuel J. Rogers – writ
Brett C. Lewis – burglary, stealing
Danny A. Nungesser – writ
Michael Nugent – writ
Jan. 15
Sarah E. Payne – possession of a controlled substance
Aaron A. Altie – writ
Shawn M. Leach – writ
Mathew G. Baker – DWI
Jan. 16
Corey A. Tharp – stealing
James E. Coats – DWI, DWR
Roger Blanks – burglary, stealing
Kathy Archie – warrant
Jan. 17
Louis Corcoran – DWI
James Burris III – stealing
Danny Richards III – sexual assault
Eric M. Gallagher – possession of a controlled substance
