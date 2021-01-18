The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Eric M. Gallagher, 43, of 1013 U.S. 63 in Cabool, was arrested Jan. 17 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. A deputy made the arrest at Gallagher’s residence. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.

•A 77-year-old Solo woman reported on Jan. 16 that a 2009 Ford F-250 pickup valued at $13,000 had been stolen from her Elk Creek Drive residence.

An investigating deputy observed suspicious footprints and tire tracks in the snow. There are no suspects.

Texas County Jail admissions

Jan. 11

Joyce E. Volner – possession of a controlled substance

Zachary C. King – stealing motor vehicle

Waneta E. Doucette – assault

Jan. 12

Marissa C. Henry – 48-hour commitment

Daniel L. Cooper – stealing, possession of a controlled substance

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT BLOTTER

Jacob T. Ahu – DWI, resisting arrest

Jan. 13

Douglas Cross – DWI, DWR

Jennell Garrison – driving without a valid license

Heather Fitzgerald – deliver of a controlled substance

Robert D. Bartley – possession of a controlled substance

James H. Hawkins – possession of a controlled substance

Jan. 14

David Mackey – DWI

Samuel J. Rogers – writ

Brett C. Lewis – burglary, stealing

Danny A. Nungesser – writ

Michael Nugent – writ

Jan. 15

Sarah E. Payne – possession of a controlled substance

Aaron A. Altie – writ

Shawn M. Leach – writ

Mathew G. Baker – DWI

Jan. 16

Corey A. Tharp – stealing

James E. Coats – DWI, DWR

Roger Blanks – burglary, stealing

Kathy Archie – warrant

Jan. 17

Louis Corcoran – DWI

James Burris III – stealing

Danny Richards III – sexual assault

Eric M. Gallagher – possession of a controlled substance

