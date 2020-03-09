INVESTIGATIONS

Authorities are investigating several crimes in the county.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 34-year-old woman reported on March 8 that a 37-year-old man had damaged a door and was refusing to leave a residence she owns on Highway C at Licking.

The woman told an investigating deputy that she and the man were doing miscellaneous work at the property and he had become belligerent and cursed at her repeatedly. The man was reportedly drunk and was taken to jail for a 12-hour hold period.

•A deputy was dispatched March 7 regarding a report of stalking at a U.S. 63 residence at Houston.

A 43-year-old woman there told the officer that she had an order of protection from a 43-year-old Houston man, but he had suddenly walked up right behind her while she was working on a car with a friend. The woman said the suspect had run off into the woods when her friend called the police.

The officer searched for him but didn’t find him. Investigation continues.

•Brandon J. Brim, 38, of 104 W. Cedar St. in Houston, was arrested March 4 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for second-degree burglary.

A deputy who knew of the warrant made the arrest at a woman’s residence at a Morton Road trailer park at Houston. Brim was taken to the Texas County Jail.

•A 47-year-old Licking woman reported on Feb. 20 that a 60-year-old Cabool man had swiped numerous food items with a total value of $300 from her U.S. 63 residence.

Texas County Jail admissions

March 4

Joshua D. Stallcup – driving while revoked

Samuel Rogers – non-support

Kristopher E. Meskel – failure to appear

Jessica L. Boa – possession of controlled substance

Matthew M. Moda – stealing

Brandon Brim – burglary, stealing

Billy J. Hayes Jr. – DWI

Jennifer Holden – probation violation

March 5

Jasper Robbins – possession of controlled substance

Delmer Robbins – possession of controlled substance

Brittany L. Calton – warrant

Mike H. Morgan – transport to Missouri Department of Corrections

Brittany J. Hoots – possession of controlled substance

John J. Carter III – no valid driver’s license

March 6

David L. Griggs – violation of ex parte

Joshua Miller – assault

Jasper Robbins – possession of controlled substance

Steven R. Parker – 48-hour commitment

James D. Nix II – Houston PD hold

March 7

Samatha D. Dennis – probation and parole warrant

March 8

Edward F. Dodd – assault, armed criminal action, kidnapping

