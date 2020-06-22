SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT BLOTTER

Several persons were admitted to the Texas County Jail in the last week. 

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched June 20 regarding a report of a runaway boy at an Arnott Road residence at Licking.

A 53-year-old man there told the officer his 14-year-old boy had been staying with a friend for a few weeks but had been taken to Indiana by his sister and was refusing to come home. The man said he didn’t want to press charges on the woman, he just wanted his son home.

Authorities in Sellersburg, Ind., were notified and indicated they would look for the boy.

•A 63-year-old Licking man reported on June 17 that a Stihl chainsaw valued at $318 had been stolen from a shop building and a pair of 6X9 speakers valued at $125 had been stolen from a vehicle at his Highway AB residence.

After investigation, probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking burglary and stealing charges against a 38-year-old Bucyrus man and a 38-year-old Mountain Grove man.

•Azlin L. Medler, 22, of 16681 Brushy Creek Road at Houston, was arrested June 16 for having an active Texas County warrant for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Justice Center after observing Medler there. She was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.

Texas County Jail admissions

June 15

Andrew P. Teel – burglary, stealing

Joseph S. Spencer – writ

Candice M. Dickman – possession of controlled substance

John A. Foster – St. Louis County hold

Jena Hurley – possession of drug paraphernalia

Ginnipher Ming – possession of drug paraphernalia

Lewis Bowles – stealing

Michael Skouby – driving without license

Brandon Giller – driving while suspended

Sam Giller – warrant

Kinzi Wilson – warrant

Joshua Miller – warrant

June 16

Danae Carroll – possession of controlled substance

Katelyn M. Wood – possession of controlled substance

Azlin Medler – possession of controlled substance

June 17

Marina J. Surls – driving while revoked

Nova A. Williams – burglary, stealing

Gregory W. Riley – non-support

Clarence Hall – driving while revoked

Billy Joe Burke – driving while revoked

June 18

David G. Dodson – stealing

June 19

Phillip Giller – Pulaski County hold

Richard T. Walton – Cabool PD hold

Barbara Williams – 48-hour shock

June 20

Christopher O’Neil – possession of controlled substance

Richard T. Walton – possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of weapon

William J. Keller – possession of controlled substance, assault

June 21

Dustin James – DWI (persistent)

Scott Halford – Wright County warrant

Amie Joslin – unlawful use of weapon

