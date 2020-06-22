The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched June 20 regarding a report of a runaway boy at an Arnott Road residence at Licking.
A 53-year-old man there told the officer his 14-year-old boy had been staying with a friend for a few weeks but had been taken to Indiana by his sister and was refusing to come home. The man said he didn’t want to press charges on the woman, he just wanted his son home.
Authorities in Sellersburg, Ind., were notified and indicated they would look for the boy.
•A 63-year-old Licking man reported on June 17 that a Stihl chainsaw valued at $318 had been stolen from a shop building and a pair of 6X9 speakers valued at $125 had been stolen from a vehicle at his Highway AB residence.
After investigation, probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking burglary and stealing charges against a 38-year-old Bucyrus man and a 38-year-old Mountain Grove man.
•Azlin L. Medler, 22, of 16681 Brushy Creek Road at Houston, was arrested June 16 for having an active Texas County warrant for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the Justice Center after observing Medler there. She was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.
Texas County Jail admissions
June 15
Andrew P. Teel – burglary, stealing
Joseph S. Spencer – writ
Candice M. Dickman – possession of controlled substance
John A. Foster – St. Louis County hold
Jena Hurley – possession of drug paraphernalia
Ginnipher Ming – possession of drug paraphernalia
Lewis Bowles – stealing
Michael Skouby – driving without license
Brandon Giller – driving while suspended
Sam Giller – warrant
Kinzi Wilson – warrant
Joshua Miller – warrant
June 16
Danae Carroll – possession of controlled substance
Katelyn M. Wood – possession of controlled substance
Azlin Medler – possession of controlled substance
June 17
Marina J. Surls – driving while revoked
Nova A. Williams – burglary, stealing
Gregory W. Riley – non-support
Clarence Hall – driving while revoked
Billy Joe Burke – driving while revoked
June 18
David G. Dodson – stealing
June 19
Phillip Giller – Pulaski County hold
Richard T. Walton – Cabool PD hold
Barbara Williams – 48-hour shock
June 20
Christopher O’Neil – possession of controlled substance
Richard T. Walton – possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of weapon
William J. Keller – possession of controlled substance, assault
June 21
Dustin James – DWI (persistent)
Scott Halford – Wright County warrant
Amie Joslin – unlawful use of weapon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.