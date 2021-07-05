The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched June 28 regarding a report of an abandoned vehicle at a Highway BB residence at Licking.

A 65-year-old man who lives there told the officer the vehicle – a red 1998 Mazda B2500 pickup – was partially blocking his driveway, prohibiting trailers to travel on it. The deputy observed that the truck had no registration and its front passenger side wheel was damaged.

The truck was towed.

•On June 26, a 45-year-old Licking woman requested a deputy with regard to a domestic incident between she and her husband at their Kimble Road residence.

The woman told an investigating officer she wanted the man removed from the house because of a text message. The officer advised her that the man could not be removed from his own house because she wanted him gone.

The man wasn’t willing to leave, and the woman told the officer she would stay somewhere else for the night and apply for a protection order the next morning. The officer advised her how to do so.

Neither person requested any further assistance from the sheriff’s department.

•A deputy was dispatched June 28 regarding a report of an abandoned boat and trailer at an Armstrong Road residence at Cabool.

A man who lives there told the officer a red Phantom ski boat and a trailer had been left on his property and he wanted them removed. A computer check of the boat’s identification number didn’t reveal anything.

The boat and trailer were towed.

•A deputy was dispatched June 22 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Shipp Drive residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with a 62-year-old man and 59-year-old woman there, and the woman said she was sick of the man being under the influence of various drugs and wanted him removed from the home. She also said that as they argued, the man began throwing things around the house. The only items the deputy observed thrown about were some pieces of paper.

The man agreed to leave for a while and both parties were advised of the 12-hour rule.

Texas County Jail admissions

June 28

Dominique S. Hood – arson, DWI, possession of controlled substance

Heather Stanton – delivery of controlled substance

June 29

Ginny M. Blackmon – possession of controlled substance

Seth J. Schafer – possession of controlled substance

June 30

Robyn Underwood – failure to appear

Angela Odell – possession of controlled substance

Eric Metcalf – DWI

July 1

Michael Clouse – tampering with motor vehicle

July 2

Tonya Pollock – assault, delivery of controlled substance