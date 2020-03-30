The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•On March 16, a 50-year-old Bucyrus woman reported several suspicious incidents at her Suzan Drive residence.
The woman told a deputy that someone had cut the cables her dogs were tied to and one of the animals was missing. She also said someone had unlocked her turkey cage and let the bird out, and that her granddaughter told her someone in an old white truck had been driving by slowly and watching her.
She said her main concern was the truck.
•A 34-year-old Willow Springs man reported on March 20 that several items with a total value of $860 had been stolen from his Highway Y residence.
The man told an investigating officer he had found a second floor window smashed at his house and didn’t know who might have been the culprit.
•A deputy was dispatched March 26 regarding a theft at a church on Hill Road at Licking.
A church board member told the officer three air conditioning units with a total value of $12,000 had been stolen. A 42-year-old Licking man has been identified as a suspect.
•A 40-year-old Licking woman reported on March 20 that she had been assaulted at her Dalton Drive residence at Licking.
The woman told an investigating deputy that her 47-year-old sister and a 62-year-old man had come to her house and accused her of stealing $3,000, and then tried to beat her with a piece of wood. She said she didn’t want to pursue charges, but wanted the man banned from her property.
The officer contacted the man and advised him he was banned from the woman’s property.
•The Licking Fire Department reported on March 11 that an outside air conditioning unit valued at $4,000 had been stolen from a Kimble Road residence.
A department representative told an investigating deputy that personnel had been dispatched to the location because of the smell of propane. Upon arrival, they found that a line to a propane tank had been cut and the AC unit had been swiped.
A 42-year-old Licking man is a suspect.
•A 58-year-old Houston woman reported on March 14 that her 36-year-old son had taken a deer mount off of a wall at her Horseshoe Drive residence and she wanted it back.
Texas County Jail admissions
March 24
Ginnipher M. Ming – possession of controlled substance
March 26
Casey J. Martin – fraudulent use of credit device
March 27
Tracy Shafter – careless and imprudent driving, no license
Joey J. Fleetwood – 48-hour commitment
Phillip D. Giller – violating supervision
March 29
Wilford H. Storm – driving while suspended
