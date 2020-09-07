The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched Sept. 1 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance involving a 50-year-old man and 36-year-old woman at a Birchen Road residence at Hartshorn.
After the officer’s investigation, the man and woman were both arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and taken to jail for a 12-hour hold period. Probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against both.
The deputy noted in a report that officers have responded to the same residence for the same reason several times in the past three months.
•A deputy was dispatched Aug. 30 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at an Airport Road residence at Cabool.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a 42-year-old man who said he and his 37-year-old girlfriend were going to end their relationship and had gotten into an argument over who got what property.
The man told the officer the woman had hit him in the face, kicked him in the groin and facial area, thrown a rock at his vehicle and gotten inside the vehicle and kicked the interior. The officer spoke with the woman and she gave a similar story.
Neither person wished to pursue charges. The deputy advised them of the 12-hour rule.
Texas County Jail admissions
Aug. 31
Kevin C. Fields – Benton County hold
Brandon G. Cross – DWI, driving while revoked
Michael A. Estabrook – speeding, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance
Sept. 2
Vikki L. Hebert – burglary, stealing,
Michael A. Hebert – bond surrender
Sept. 3
James Shaffner – tampering with motor vehicle
Torres J. Jacobs – writ (to appear before judge)
Danielle R. Winterland – trespassing
Dominique S. Hood – DWI, driving without a license
William Stamer – assault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.