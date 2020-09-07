The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched Sept. 1 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance involving a 50-year-old man and 36-year-old woman at a Birchen Road residence at Hartshorn.

After the officer’s investigation, the man and woman were both arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and taken to jail for a 12-hour hold period. Probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against both.

The deputy noted in a report that officers have responded to the same residence for the same reason several times in the past three months.

•A deputy was dispatched Aug. 30 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at an Airport Road residence at Cabool.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a 42-year-old man who said he and his 37-year-old girlfriend were going to end their relationship and had gotten into an argument over who got what property.

The man told the officer the woman had hit him in the face, kicked him in the groin and facial area, thrown a rock at his vehicle and gotten inside the vehicle and kicked the interior. The officer spoke with the woman and she gave a similar story.

Neither person wished to pursue charges. The deputy advised them of the 12-hour rule.

Texas County Jail admissions

Aug. 31

Kevin C. Fields – Benton County hold

Brandon G. Cross – DWI, driving while revoked

Michael A. Estabrook – speeding, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance

Sept. 2

Vikki L. Hebert – burglary, stealing,

Michael A. Hebert – bond surrender

Sept. 3

James Shaffner – tampering with motor vehicle

Torres J. Jacobs – writ (to appear before judge)

Danielle R. Winterland – trespassing

Dominique S. Hood – DWI, driving without a license

William Stamer – assault

