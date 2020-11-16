The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched Oct. 18 regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Highway 137 residence at Willow Springs.

A 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman there told the officer they returned to their home after visiting relatives and their black 2003 Chevrolet pickup valued at $2,500 was gone. Investigation is ongoing.

•Sheila Greeney, 41, of 1900 Highway 19 at Salem, was arrested Oct. 19 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for forgery.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston after being advised Greeney was there. She was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.

•Ginnipher M. Ming, 27, of 7656 Barry Lane in Houston, was arrested Oct. 21 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for a drug charge. A deputy made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle Ming was a passenger in.

She was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.

•A deputy was dispatched at about 6:30 a.m. Oct. 22 regarding a report of a vehicle stolen from a Cessna Road residence at Cabool.

A 53-year-old woman there told the officer her black 2017 Ford Explorer valued at $27,000 had been in her driveway at 1 a.m. but was gone at 6 a.m.

At about 4 p.m., the Wright County Sheriff’s Department contacted the deputy and advised that the vehicle had been found in a ditch west of Norwood. It was returned to the woman.

At about 5:30 p.m., Laclede County authorities contacted the deputy to report that several items belonging to the woman that had been inside the vehicle were found in the middle of a roadway.

There are no suspects.

Texas County Jail admissions

Nov. 6

Tyler O. Brock – 10-day shock

Andrew Villarreal – peace disturbance

Michael G. Jacobs – non-support

Keeshawn L. Williams – money violations

Patricia E. Johnson – possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment

Michael W. Johnson – possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment

Nov. 7

Jacob Higginbotham – assault

James T. Childress – DWI

Nov. 8

Dalton L. Hall – failure to appear

Jonathan J.E. Frieze – failure to appear

Nov. 9

Anthony Jones – 24-hour commitment

James E. Dodd – assault

Justin L. Martin – possession of a controlled substance

Nov. 10

Willie G. Day – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, leaving scene of an accident, property damage, resisting arrest

Zachariah D. Barbe – possession of a controlled substance

Benjamin Hickox – assault

Heather E. Stanton – delivery of a controlled substance

Krystal N. Base – possession of a controlled substance

Benjamin L. Croft – violation of protection order

Joshua Stallcup – 24-hour commitment

Nov. 11

Roger G. Morgan – driving while revoked

Katherine D. Pursifull – stealing

Nicolette A. Mirable – passing bad check

Brenda D. Ramsey – expired driver’s license

Ashley N. Barton – driving while revoked

Nov. 12

Lenny J. Hebert Jr. – stealing

Denny R. Collins – possession of a controlled substance

Jeremy L. Green – driving while revoked

James Debell – DWI

Nov. 13

Earl Richardson – driving while revoked

Kimberly M. Tucker – Douglas County hold

Nov. 14

Scott Runion – assault

Nov. 15

Douglas A. Cross – DWI, driving while revoked

