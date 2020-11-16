The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched Oct. 18 regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Highway 137 residence at Willow Springs.
A 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman there told the officer they returned to their home after visiting relatives and their black 2003 Chevrolet pickup valued at $2,500 was gone. Investigation is ongoing.
•Sheila Greeney, 41, of 1900 Highway 19 at Salem, was arrested Oct. 19 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for forgery.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston after being advised Greeney was there. She was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.
•Ginnipher M. Ming, 27, of 7656 Barry Lane in Houston, was arrested Oct. 21 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for a drug charge. A deputy made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle Ming was a passenger in.
She was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.
•A deputy was dispatched at about 6:30 a.m. Oct. 22 regarding a report of a vehicle stolen from a Cessna Road residence at Cabool.
A 53-year-old woman there told the officer her black 2017 Ford Explorer valued at $27,000 had been in her driveway at 1 a.m. but was gone at 6 a.m.
At about 4 p.m., the Wright County Sheriff’s Department contacted the deputy and advised that the vehicle had been found in a ditch west of Norwood. It was returned to the woman.
At about 5:30 p.m., Laclede County authorities contacted the deputy to report that several items belonging to the woman that had been inside the vehicle were found in the middle of a roadway.
There are no suspects.
Texas County Jail admissions
Nov. 6
Tyler O. Brock – 10-day shock
Andrew Villarreal – peace disturbance
Michael G. Jacobs – non-support
Keeshawn L. Williams – money violations
Patricia E. Johnson – possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment
Michael W. Johnson – possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment
Nov. 7
Jacob Higginbotham – assault
James T. Childress – DWI
Nov. 8
Dalton L. Hall – failure to appear
Jonathan J.E. Frieze – failure to appear
Nov. 9
Anthony Jones – 24-hour commitment
James E. Dodd – assault
Justin L. Martin – possession of a controlled substance
Nov. 10
Willie G. Day – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, leaving scene of an accident, property damage, resisting arrest
Zachariah D. Barbe – possession of a controlled substance
Benjamin Hickox – assault
Heather E. Stanton – delivery of a controlled substance
Krystal N. Base – possession of a controlled substance
Benjamin L. Croft – violation of protection order
Joshua Stallcup – 24-hour commitment
Nov. 11
Roger G. Morgan – driving while revoked
Katherine D. Pursifull – stealing
Nicolette A. Mirable – passing bad check
Brenda D. Ramsey – expired driver’s license
Ashley N. Barton – driving while revoked
Nov. 12
Lenny J. Hebert Jr. – stealing
Denny R. Collins – possession of a controlled substance
Jeremy L. Green – driving while revoked
James Debell – DWI
Nov. 13
Earl Richardson – driving while revoked
Kimberly M. Tucker – Douglas County hold
Nov. 14
Scott Runion – assault
Nov. 15
Douglas A. Cross – DWI, driving while revoked
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.