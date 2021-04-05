JAIL ADMISSIONS

Several persons were admitted to the Texas County Jail during the last week.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Timothy R. Neal, 25, of 17910 Grandview Road at Houston, was arrested March 25 for having an active Houston Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear on a peace disturbance charge.

A deputy made the arrest at Neal’s residence and took him to jail. He reportedly had two other active warrants of unreported nature.

•A member of the Tyrone Fire Department came to the TCSD office on March 9 to report an incident that had taken place that day.

The firefighter told an officer that an Elk Creek man who was allegedly mentally handicapped had called the department to report a fire at a Schultz Road residence and that when personnel responded to the location, they found a small campfire behind the home. The department representative said the man was also a suspect in a fire set March 4 on New Hope Road.

Investigation continues.

•Zacherie K. Hern, 31, of 2457 U.S. 63 in Cabool, was issued a citation for fourth-degree assault after allegedly attempting to strangle a 45-year-old woman during an incident inside a vehicle on March 29.

•Felicia D. Batchelor, 34, of 19956 Wildwood Drive at Raymondville, was arrested March 30 for having an active probation and parole warrant from Texas County.

A deputy made the arrest after making a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Batchelor. She was taken to the Texas County Jail, and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges of driving while revoked and two other offenses.

The arresting officer noted in a report that Batchelor had three previous driving while revoked convictions in the past 10 years.

•On April 3, a deputy responded to a report of an assault at a U.S. 63 residence at Houston.

After investigating, the deputy determined a 28-year-old man had assaulted a 30-year-old woman and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor.

Texas County Jail admissions

March 29

Mark A. Griffen – burglary, stealing

Jesse M. Summing – DWI

Susan L. Dixon – possession of controlled substance

March 30

Nathan W. Brunk – assault

Anthony P. Dickman – assault, resisting arrest

Felicia Batchelor – probation and parole warrant

March 31

James L. Briggs – Howell County warrant

April 2

Roger C. Blanks – burglary, stealing

Logan Schuster – 48-hour commitment

April 3

Tina Brummitt – Cabool warrant

Robert Brummitt – possession of controlled substance

Dustin Wells – driving while revoked

Dustin Benson – burglary

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments