Fire departments from Licking and Houston were called to a structural fire at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The blaze was at 10300 Prescott Road southwest of Licking. Smoke was reported in the home.
Houston's response was later canceled.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Fire departments from Licking and Houston were called to a structural fire at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The blaze was at 10300 Prescott Road southwest of Licking. Smoke was reported in the home.
Houston's response was later canceled.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.