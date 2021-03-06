The Houston Rural Fire Department were called about 3:40 p.m. to 7175 Highway Z, where a hay field was reported ablaze.
---
The Houston Rural Fire Department responded at about 2:05 p.m. to a woods fire on Lay Road.
---
The Licking Fire Department was called at about 1:55 p.m. Saturday to a report of an outbuilding on fire at 18980 Iron Mine Road.
---
The Houston Rural Department was called at about 1:10 p.m. Saturday to a grass fire that had spread to woods at 9204 Lynch Drive, Bucyrus.
---
The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to a reported grass fire at about noon Saturday.
The blaze was reported near Highway 17 and Ridge Road east of Houston. None was found.
