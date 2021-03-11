Firefighters from two departments were called at about 3 p.m. Thursday to an accident at the Big Creek Bridge on Highway 17 near Eunice.
Raymondville and Summersville departments responded. One person was reported trapped in the wreckage.
Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 11, 2021 @ 4:02 pm
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright. * Through Saturday afternoon. * Persistent rainfall over the next several days is expected to lead to flooding across extreme southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Widespread rainfall amounts through this weekend is expected to range from three to five inches. * Flooded low water crossings will become common through the weekend and into early next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Firefighters from two departments were called at about 3 p.m. Thursday to an accident at the Big Creek Bridge on Highway 17 near Eunice.
Raymondville and Summersville departments responded. One person was reported trapped in the wreckage.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.