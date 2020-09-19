Texas County fire departments answered calls on Saturday afternoon:

•The Houston Rural Fire Department was called Saturday afternoon to a fire alarm at 4770 Hamilton Creek Road.

•Just before 4 p.m. the Summersville Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 2219 Highway W. 

•At about 3:50 p.m., the Raymondville Fire Department was called to a tractor fire at 9601 Creek Road. 

