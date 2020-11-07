The Summersville Fire Department was called at about 1:30 p.m. to a report of a grass fire north of Jacks Fork on Highway 17. 

The blaze was near Buck Hollow, authorities said. 

The Houston Rural Fire Department responded at about 1:40 p.m. to a grass fire at Bucyrus. The address was 8164 Highway 17.

