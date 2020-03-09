FIRE CALLS
Two departments were called Sunday night to fires.

The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to a reported field fire Sunday night on Highway Z about three miles from Highway 17. It later turned out to be a controlled burn.

Plato firefighters were called at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday for assistance on Highway 32 in Laclede County, where a structure and grass fire was reported.

