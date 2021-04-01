The Houston Rural Fire Department responded at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday to a reported grass and woods fire on Highway AJ west of Houston. 

There are been multiple reports of heavy smoke north of Houston. Authorities say that is coming from a large controlled burn in Dent and Phelps counties.

 

