The Summersville Fire Department responded at about 1 p.m. Saturday to a report of a woods/brush fire on Highway 17 north of Buck Hollow.
spotlight
Department responds to Saturday afternoon fire
- Houston Herald • news@houstonherald.com
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Sheriff’s department investigates stolen trucks
- Man charged after scuffle with deputy during ride to jail
- Message in a bottle survives 36-year journey down the Big Piney and Gasconade rivers
- Traffic stop leads to felony charges against man and woman
- Man faces felony charges after incident involving woman, weapons
- County deputies busy responding to calls
- Houston woman faces felony charge for having lighter in jail
- Raymondville man escapes serious injury in fiery crash
- County in line to receive nearly $3 million in coronavirus aid
- MSU students to receive checks from institution
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.