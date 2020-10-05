The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy responded to a report of shots fired Sept. 27 at a Smith Road residence at Hartshorn.
A 44-year-old man there told the officer he and a 60-year-old Hartshorn man had gotten into a dispute over property lines earlier in the day and the older man threatened to shoot his head off while brandishing a .410 caliber pistol.
Later the same day, the man also reported hearing several shots fired between his property and a neighboring property. An officer made contact with the older man and he stated he had been firing shots while trying to “sight in” a new gun.
Investigation is ongoing.
•A 22-year-old Cabool woman reported on Aug. 15 that she had been involved in a fight with her 38-year-old mother and her mother’s 35-year-old boyfriend.
None of the people involved was cooperative with an investigating deputy. The mother and boyfriend reportedly said they were moving back to Florida and left the residence in a camper.
•A deputy responded at about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 5 to a report of an assault at a Highway P residence at Licking.
A 29-year-old woman there told the officer her 24-year-old boyfriend had been drinking extensively and had tried to hit her with a vehicle while leaving the apartment complex. The officer made contact with the man at a local gas station and he said the woman had struck him with a car door as he was exiting the vehicle.
Neither person wished to pursue charges. The officer advised them of the 12-hour rule.
•A 50-year-old Houston man reported on Aug. 14 that his 39-year-old girlfriend had stolen a tablet and other items while he was incarcerated.
An investigating officer spoke with the woman and she said she only took things that belonged to her. She did end up giving the tablet back to the man and neither person wished to pursue charges.
•A 65-year-old man reported on Aug. 6 that someone had broken into a cabin he owns on Harlow Road at Mountain View and swiped two quilts valued at $50.
The man told an investigating deputy that a window had been broken and that he didn’t notice anything else missing. There are no suspects and investigation continues.
Texas County Jail admissions
Sept. 28
Emily Perry – possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance
Sept. 29
James D. Varnum – assault, resisting arrest
Sept. 30
Rebecca S. Fountain – possession of a controlled substance
Alex J. Collins – possession of a controlled substance
Oct. 1
Jack A. Sprague Jr. – possession of a controlled substance
Oct. 3
John R. Tutor – assault
Jonathan Lippard-Sensenig – DWI, Florida warrants
Johnathan L. Shults – driving while revoked, St. Charles warrant
Sheila D. Chase – Wright County hold
Oct. 4
William Oleran – tampering with motor vehicle, resisting arrest
