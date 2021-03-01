The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 32-year-old Houston woman reported on Feb. 5 that her 59-year-old mother-in-law had set a box of diapers on fire that had been delivered for her handicapped son.
•A 21-year-old Houston man reported on Feb. 7 that fishing equipment valued at $1,525 had been stolen from his Highway B residence. The man named a suspect.
•Travis D. Hayes, 34, of 5495 U.S. 63 in Houston, was arrested Feb. 9 for having an active Texas County warrant for third-degree assault.
A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston and took Hayes to jail.
•A deputy was dispatched at about 4:50 a.m. Feb. 10 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Highway UU residence at Solo.
A 43-year-old woman there told the officer her 43-year-old boyfriend had been yelling at her and she wanted to leave. The man said he didn’t know what was going on because he had been asleep.
The deputy advised both people of the 12-hour rule and gave the woman a ride into Houston.
•A 52-year-old Cabool man reported on Feb. 10 that a TV valued at $900 and a shotgun valued at $325 had been swiped from his Highway 38 residence. There are no suspects.
Texas County Jail admissions
Feb. 24
Bonnie L. Barton – failure to appear
David A. Zumwalt – possession of controlled substance
Shawn W. Skouby – driving while revoked
Lawrence Campbell – driving while revoked
Feb. 25
Christy L. Cobble – burglary, stealing, property damage
Lisa Brower – stealing
Joseph Pulliam – DWI
Feb. 26
Shawn T. Sisler – assault
Feb. 27
David L. Seydlitz – DWI
Keith V. Underwood – failure to appear
Ashley D. Hackworth – burglary
Ricky E. Flowers – stealing
Feb. 28
Kelly D. Vallortigara – possession of controlled substance
