The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 32-year-old Houston woman reported on Feb. 5 that her 59-year-old mother-in-law had set a box of diapers on fire that had been delivered for her handicapped son.

•A 21-year-old Houston man reported on Feb. 7 that fishing equipment valued at $1,525 had been stolen from his Highway B residence. The man named a suspect.

•Travis D. Hayes, 34, of 5495 U.S. 63 in Houston, was arrested Feb. 9 for having an active Texas County warrant for third-degree assault.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston and took Hayes to jail.

•A deputy was dispatched at about 4:50 a.m. Feb. 10 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Highway UU residence at Solo.

A 43-year-old woman there told the officer her 43-year-old boyfriend had been yelling at her and she wanted to leave. The man said he didn’t know what was going on because he had been asleep.

The deputy advised both people of the 12-hour rule and gave the woman a ride into Houston.

•A 52-year-old Cabool man reported on Feb. 10 that a TV valued at $900 and a shotgun valued at $325 had been swiped from his Highway 38 residence. There are no suspects.

Texas County Jail admissions

Feb. 24

Bonnie L. Barton – failure to appear

David A. Zumwalt – possession of controlled substance

Shawn W. Skouby – driving while revoked

Lawrence Campbell – driving while revoked

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT BLOTTER

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT BLOTTER

Feb. 25

Christy L. Cobble – burglary, stealing, property damage

Lisa Brower – stealing

Joseph Pulliam – DWI

Feb. 26

Shawn T. Sisler – assault

Feb. 27

David L. Seydlitz – DWI

Keith V. Underwood – failure to appear

Ashley D. Hackworth – burglary

Ricky E. Flowers – stealing

Feb. 28

Kelly D. Vallortigara – possession of controlled substance

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments