An acceleration of COVID-19 cases in Texas County is the fifth highest in the state, according to a report issued Saturday afternoon by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. 

Cases have increased 35 percent in the last seven days, it said. 

While its data generally lags those of the county, the state said there were 142 cumulative cases in the county. The Texas County Health Department reported 140 on Friday.

There are other troublespots in south-central Missouri: Dent County's numbers have increased 26 percent in the last seven days. Howell County's have moved 24 percent.

