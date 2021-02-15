Members of the Raymondville Fire Department were called Monday afternoon to a reported flue fire.
The address was 9022 Highway 137. The owner that the blaze had been extinguished but wanted firefighters to check it.
Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: February 15, 2021 @ 8:40 pm
...Dangerously Cold Conditions To Continue Through Tuesday Morning. Accumulating Snow Will End This Evening... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills will occur with values as low as 25 below zero. Snow will continue into this evening before taper off later this evening. Up to an additional one inch of snow accumulation is expected this evening. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions to persist on many roads across the region. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...Dangerously Cold Conditions To Continue Through Tuesday Morning. Accumulating Snow Will End This Evening... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills will occur with values as low as 25 below zero. Snow will continue into this evening before taper off later this evening. Up to an additional one inch of snow accumulation is expected this evening. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions to persist on many roads across the region. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Members of the Raymondville Fire Department were called Monday afternoon to a reported flue fire.
The address was 9022 Highway 137. The owner that the blaze had been extinguished but wanted firefighters to check it.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.